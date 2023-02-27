Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Hostess Brands worth $36,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hostess Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 311.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,046,000 after acquiring an additional 229,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

