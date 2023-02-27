Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 227.4% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 155,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 177.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,057,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $4,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem Increases Dividend

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

