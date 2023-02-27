Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

