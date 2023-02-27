Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $121.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

