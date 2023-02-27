Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 658,671 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 2,021.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Alignment Healthcare worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,649,777.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

