Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 287,281 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 209,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

