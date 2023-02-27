Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 38,139 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Western Union worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WU opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.