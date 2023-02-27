Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $35.68 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

