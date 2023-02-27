Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

