Cibc World Markets Corp Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $109.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $166.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

