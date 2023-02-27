Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Element Solutions by 49.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ESI opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.