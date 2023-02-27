Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,165 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ingles Markets worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $91.24 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.