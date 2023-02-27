Centiva Capital LP Cuts Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,737 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 924,497 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 28.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,032,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 225,960 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,501 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 516,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.89 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

