Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $116.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.08.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.