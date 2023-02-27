Centiva Capital LP Invests $167,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

