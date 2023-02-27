Centiva Capital LP Makes New $163,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

