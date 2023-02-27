Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,926. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

