Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Shares of URI stock opened at $450.43 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $470.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

