Ergoteles LLC Reduces Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

