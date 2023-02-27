Ergoteles LLC Invests $881,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $214.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

