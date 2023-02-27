DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.27 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

