Allstate Corp Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

AMCR opened at $11.28 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,933 shares of company stock worth $7,190,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.