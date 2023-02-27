Allstate Corp Has $682,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MetLife by 651.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,908,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 160,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 10.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after buying an additional 36,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

