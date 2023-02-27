Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $251.12 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $279.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.02.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

