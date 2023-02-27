Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FND opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,864 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 375,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,817 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.