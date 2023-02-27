Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,834 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,584,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

