Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $770.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

