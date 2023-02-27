Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Natixis purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

