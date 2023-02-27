DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $27.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.
DISH Network Stock Down 3.6 %
DISH Network stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Trading of DISH Network
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
