Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $386.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $546.95.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

