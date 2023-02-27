Trumpcoin Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $2.43 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.74 or 0.07003420 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00077223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.