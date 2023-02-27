Acala Token One Day Volume Hits $2.88 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $84.61 million and $2.88 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.14184751 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,436,005.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

