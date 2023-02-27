ConstitutionDAO Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $133.70 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00423514 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.05 or 0.28626739 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “PEOPLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.