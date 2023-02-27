BitCash (BITC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $27,546.23 and approximately $37.50 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

