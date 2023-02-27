BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,413.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00580717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00177726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

