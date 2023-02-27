SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $107.72 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $507.89 million and $107.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00042685 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00220186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,413.67 or 1.00001040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41908418 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $102,276,274.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

