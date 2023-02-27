ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $2,986.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00042685 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00220186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,413.67 or 1.00001040 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00006669 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,744.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

