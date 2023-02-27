Allstate Corp Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TransUnion by 82,863.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $32,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.7 %

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRU opened at $65.23 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

