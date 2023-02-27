Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

