Allstate Corp Purchases 1,874 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 16.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $109.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

