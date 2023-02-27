Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 12,083 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 249.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Stories

