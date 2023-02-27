Fantom (FTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $154.00 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $154.00 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00423514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.05 or 0.28626739 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,107,739 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

