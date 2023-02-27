Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $143.40.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

