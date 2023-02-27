Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPSGY opened at $42.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.