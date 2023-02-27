DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVF stock opened at $179.40 on Monday. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.