Delphia USA Inc. Sells 2,252 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

LYTS opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

