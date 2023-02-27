Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.05. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

