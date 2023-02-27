Allstate Corp Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PTC by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in PTC by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.99 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,406 shares of company stock valued at $48,946,832. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.