Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

