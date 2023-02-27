Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,273 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.60 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

